Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Health

'I'm a neurosurgeon – this is what I eat for a brain-healthy breakfast'

Dr. Paul Saphier, M.D., offers breakfast ideas to optimize cognitive health

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
Published
close
Neurosurgeon suggests eating these foods for a brain-healthy breakfast Video

Neurosurgeon suggests eating these foods for a brain-healthy breakfast

Dr. Paul Saphier, M.D., a New Jersey neurosurgeon, shared in a video posted to X what he's eating for breakfast to maximize the brain health benefits.

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day for a few reasons – and feeding your brain is one of them.

In a video posted to X on Sunday, Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier asked her neurosurgeon husband, Dr. Paul Saphier, M.D., what he was having for breakfast.

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER ON ULTRA-PROCESSED FOODS IN AMERICA: ‘PEOPLE PROFIT OFF ADDICTION’

Saphier, founder of Coaxial Neurosurgical Specialists in New Jersey, responded that he was having a "heart- and brain-healthy breakfast."

healthy breakfast with honey, berries, seeds, granola and yogurt.

Adding honey is good for immunity and boosts brain health, doctors say. (iStock)

This included a variety of ingredients that could make up a yogurt parfait.

The meal started out with some 0% fat Greek yogurt, which provides "great lean proteins," as well as probiotic health benefits, the doctor said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Saphier added some high-antioxidant blueberries – great for both cardiovascular health and brain health – as well as some honey.

healthy breakfast bowl includes strawberries, blueberries, granola and yogurt.

0% fat yogurt provides lean protein, while a seed and nut-filled granola contains lean oils. (iStock)

"Immunologically, [honey] is good for you," he said. "A lot of antioxidants there as well. Helps decrease a lot of other issues related to the brain."

The neurosurgeon also included granola in his breakfast, which mixed in chia seeds, flax seeds and nuts for "lean, healthy oils" like omega-3 fatty acids.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

"A lot of Mediterranean diet-type nuts in there," he said, tapping the granola bag.

supplement or oil dropper with bottle

Saphier recommended adding an immune support supplement along with breakfast to help prevent sickness during the winter. (iStock)

Saphier topped off the meal with an immune-boosting supplement to help ward off sickness in the cold and flu months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The doctor ended the video by encouraging others to "try to eat healthy, stay healthy and ring in 2025 with a great start."

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics