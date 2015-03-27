Illinois Mom Gives Birth to 1 Twin in 2010, 1 in 2011

A northern Illinois couple welcomed their new daughter to the world in the last minute of 2010 -- and a twin son in the first minute of 2011.

Ashley Fansler gave birth to Madisen Carin Lewis at 11:59 p.m. on New Year's Eve in Machesney Park, 85 miles northwest of Chicago. Aiden Everette Lewis was born a minute later, at 12 a.m. on New Year's Day.

The Rockford Register Star reports that Fansler wasn't due until the end of January but doctors at Rockford Memorial Hospital scheduled a cesarean section for Friday evening to avoid complications.

The father, Brandon Lewis, says one of the doctors was counting the minutes down before the births. Lewis says it was "definitely the best" New Year's countdown he's had.

