Heavy cannabis use could pose this threat to the brain

As cannabis is legalized in more states across the country, new research points to the negative side effects of partaking too much.

Researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus looked into the impact of recent and lifetime cannabis use on brain function during cognitive tasks.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Open Network, is the "largest of its kind," according to the university, using brain imaging technology to examine the effects of cannabis use on 1,000 young adults from 22 to 36 years old.

The cannabis users were tested on their "working memory," which is the ability to retain and use information to perform tasks, like solving a math problem.

Neural response was measured through seven cognitive tests – probing working memory, reward, emotion, language and motor skills – such as "tapping a finger to map brain control, relational assessment and theory of mind."

The results showed that 63% of heavy lifetime cannabis users demonstrated reduced brain activity while completing a working memory task.

Meanwhile, 68% of recent cannabis users exhibited a similar impact.

The researchers concluded that cannabis had a "statistically significant effect" on brain function during working memory tasks, but was less significant in other tasks.

There was reduced brain activity in areas involved in important cognitive functions like decision-making, memory, attention and emotional processing.

Lead study author Joshua Gowin, PhD, assistant professor of radiology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, stressed the importance of studying the effects of cannabis on health as it continues to "grow globally."

"By doing so, we can provide a well-rounded understanding of both the benefits and risks of cannabis use, empowering people to make informed decisions and fully comprehend the potential consequences," he said in a press release.

Refraining from cannabis use before a cognitive task could help improve performance, according to Gowin and his team.

"People need to be aware of their relationship with cannabis, since abstaining cold turkey could disrupt their cognition as well," Gowin said. "For example, heavy users may need to be more cautious."

"There are a lot of questions … regarding how cannabis impacts the brain," he went on.

"Large, long-term studies are needed to understand whether cannabis use directly changes brain function, how long these effects last and the impact on different age groups."

Neurosurgeon Dr. Paul Saphier, MD, pointed out that the overall study sample size is large, but that only about 8% of participants were reported as "heavy" users.

"While the study appears to be designed well … I'd like to see a larger sample size of heavy users compared to either moderate or non-users to draw any definitive data," the doctor, who was not involved in the study, shared with Fox News Digital.

Saphier, founder of Coaxial Neurosurgical Specialists in New Jersey, noted that he is "not surprised" by the study findings.

"Heavy use of cannabis over one's lifetime may ultimately lead to decreased cognitive/memory tasks," he confirmed.

"This also supports a relatively common and well-articulated lifestyle mantra of ‘everything in moderation,’ with the obvious exceptions of in-arguably deleterious activities/lifestyle choices."

The neurosurgeon added that he looks forward to a "more well-rounded and higher enrollment study of heavy and moderate users, so I can offer more definitive data to my own patients."