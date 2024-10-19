Older Americans turn to marijuana for better sleep and pain relief: Here's what to know

While cannabis has historically been more popular with younger groups, a growing number of older adults are turning to the drug for a variety of reasons — but are the potential benefits worth the risk?

A recent poll by the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging found that among people 50 years of age and older, around 21% said they have used a form of cannabis that contains the psychoactive compound THC at least once in the past year, and 12% use it on a monthly basis.

Dr. Barbara Krantz, medical director of Older Adults Program, Withdrawal Management and Chronic Pain for Caron Treatment Centers in Florida, said her practice has seen a "significant uptick" in the use of cannabis by individuals over the age of 50.

DAILY MARIJUANA SMOKERS FACE HIGHER RISK OF HEART ATTACK, STROKE, SAYS AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION STUDY

"In our patient population at Caron, nearly all patients in our Older Adult Program have admitted to trying cannabis in some form," she told Fox News Digital. "So, it is very common."

Why seniors turn to cannabis

Among the older adults who use cannabis, their primary reasons were to improve sleep (68%), to reduce pain (63%), to alleviate mental health issues (53%), and to relax or feel good (81%), according to the Michigan poll.

12% of adults over 50 use cannabis on a monthly basis.

"Most of the seniors we see report using cannabis products to manage issues such as sleep, pain, anxiety or depression, or a medical issue they’ve been struggling with," Krantz said.

Today’s older adults are also the generation that grew up in the 60s and 70s, she noted, which means many of them may have earlier life experience with marijuana and may be more open to using it.

10 risks cannabis poses for older adults

While many older adults may assume they are familiar with the effects of marijuana, that false sense of comfort could be dangerous, Krantz warned.

MARIJUANA USE LINKED TO INCREASED ASTHMA RISK IN YOUTH, STUDY SAYS: ‘WORRISOME’ HEALTH IMPLICATIONS

"We’re finding that the marijuana or cannabis they remember is very different from what’s available today," she said.

"Today’s marijuana is more potent, and their bodies are less able to process it."

Krantz outlined the following 10 potential dangers associated with cannabis use for older adults.

Increased risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attack, stroke, increased hypertension and tachycardia

Interaction with other medications, which can increase their toxicity or decrease their effectiveness

Worsening of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Accidental poisoning from ingestion

Balance issues that can lead to falls and breaks

Delayed reaction times that impair driving and cause accidents

Increased confusion or cognitive impairment

Psychosis

Increased anxiety, depression or anger

Surgery-related risks, including complications due to anesthesia and delays in healing

"Seniors should talk to their health care provider and their pharmacist before using any marijuana or cannabis product, because there are very real and specific dangers for older adults when using these substances," Krantz said.

Interactions with other medications can be particularly dangerous, warned Shari B. Kaplan, a licensed clinical social worker and plant medicine formulator at Cannectd Wellness in Boca Raton, Florida.

AS SOLO AGING BECOMES MORE COMMON, HERE'S HOW TO THRIVE ON YOUR OWN

"Cannabis needs to be taken with caution with certain medications," she told Fox News Digital.

"Blood thinners or blood pressure medications are two types of medications you’ll need to manage carefully, working closely with a medical cannabis physician."

Older patients could also face risks if they take too much cannabis for sleeping, Kaplan warned.

"If an elderly patient takes a high dose of THC in the evening to sleep, they need to be mindful of their balance if they wake up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom," she said.

"Educating patients about taking their time when sitting up in bed and slowly standing with support is important for fall prevention."

Legalities of cannabis use

Laws regarding cannabis use vary by state, according to Russel Morgan, a principal at Morgan Legal Group in New York City.

In some states, such as California, Oregon and Colorado, recreational cannabis use is legal.

"This means seniors do not need a prescription and can purchase cannabis if they want it from a dispensary," Morgan told Fox News Digital.

"They are only required to show ID as proof of age, similar to purchasing alcohol."

In the majority of other states, cannabis is allowed for medical purposes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Seniors who suffer from ailments such as chronic pain, arthritis or other qualifying conditions can get a doctor’s recommendation or medical marijuana card," Morgan said.

In a handful of states, such as South Carolina and Nebraska, cannabis use is still illegal, the attorney noted.

"It is important to note that on a federal level, cannabis is classified as a Schedule I substance and is considered illegal," he added.

Krantz pointed out that a medical marijuana card is not actually a prescription, because marijuana and cannabis products are not FDA-approved.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"We do not actually know the best mode of delivery, device or dose that may provide a benefit medically for a specific condition, because what’s currently available at your dispensary hasn’t been through a clinical trial," she said.

What seniors should know before taking cannabis

Regardless of age, it’s important to talk to your health care provider about any cannabis use, experts agree, just as you would about any other supplement.

Dr. Robin Fowler, M.D., founder of Botanical Sciences, a Georgia medical cannabis provider, recommends that seniors start with a low dose and gradually increase it, especially if they are new to cannabis.

"Understanding the difference between a few of the primary cannabinoids — THC, CBD and others — is essential to ensuring they achieve the desired effects without discomfort," he told Fox News Digital.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

"Education is key — knowing the right strain, delivery method and dosage is vital for safe and effective use," the expert continued.

"It’s also essential for seniors to source their cannabis products from licensed, reputable dispensaries to ensure product quality and safety."