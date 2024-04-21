Health weekend roundup: A mother's health mission, sleep-blocking foods, heat illnesses and more

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week long to keep you in the know on a range of wellness topics: health care access, innovative surgeries, cancer research, mental health trends and much more — plus, personal stories of people and families overcoming great obstacles.

Check out some top recent stories in Health as your weekend continues — and prep for the week ahead.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

These are just a few of what's new, of course.

There are many more to see at http://www.foxnews/health .

Utah mom fights for her daughter's access to ‘life-saving’ medication

For Ruby Smart, 15, Levemir is the insulin medication that works best to control her type 1 diabetes — but the manufacturer is discontinuing it.

Alison Smart is on a mission to protect her daughter's access to the drug. Click here to get the story.

CDC warns of extreme heat dangers

Is extreme heat a public health threat?

Fox News Digital reports the findings in the latest Mortality & Morbidity Report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including a spike in emergency room visits due to heat-related illness. Doctors chime in on the potential risk. Click here to get the story.

Surprising reason for sleep struggles

If you're having trouble falling or staying asleep, you might be overlooking one important lifestyle factor.

Two sleep specialists reveal essential ingredients for high-quality sleep. Click here to get the story.

The girl who can't smile

Tayla Clement, 26, was born with a rare disorder that has made it impossible for her to smile — but she says she is grateful for it.

The New Zealand woman discusses with Fox News Digital how she overcame trauma and learned to celebrate her differences. Click here to get the story.

‘Forever chemicals’ found in water across US

A new study found that higher amounts of PFAS (perfluoroalkyl substances) were found in drinking water in certain parts of the U.S.

Public health experts weigh in on the risks of the toxic chemicals. Click here to get the story.

Pick-me-ups to beat the midday slump

Is the "post-lunch coma" slowing down your productivity?

A nutritional biologist shares six proven energy-boosters to to prevent post-meal fatigue. Click here to get the story.

Drinking pure orange juice is linked to surprising benefits

A new study found that people who drank 100% orange juice consumed fewer calories than those who drank a sugar-sweetened orange beverage.

Nutritionists reacted to the findings. Click here to get the story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Americans need more sleep and less stress

Many U.S. adults are getting too little sleep and have too much stress, according to a new Gallup poll.

Dr. Marc Siegel of New York and a sleep expert and behavioral scientist discuss the connection between disordered sleep and dangerous stress levels. Click here to get the story.