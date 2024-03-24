Health stories of the week you might've missed: Catch up quickly here

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week long to keep you in the know on wellness topics, cancer risk factors, innovative surgeries, nutrition tips, mental health trends and much more — plus, personal stories of people and families overcoming great obstacles.

As your Sunday winds down and you look ahead to the coming week, check out some of the top recent stories in Health that you may have missed, or have been meaning to check out.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

These are just a few of what's new, of course.

There are many more to see at http://www.foxnews/health .

Princess Kate announces shocking diagnosis

Two months after having abdominal surgery, the Princess of Wales released a video on Friday announcing her cancer diagnosis. Doctors are now speculating about exactly what type of cancer she may have — which she has not yet disclosed. Click here to get the story.

Six high-school students make strides against cancer

Half a dozen high-school students in the U.S. were finalists in this year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search for their progress toward improving the diagnostics and treatment of cancer. The teens shared their motivations, goals and hopes with Fox News Digital. Click here to get the story.

Elon Musk reveals the drug that helps him fight depression

Elon Musk uses ketamine to boost his mental health, the billionaire said in a video interview. When asked about drug use, Musk — CEO of Tesla and SpaceX — answered, "There are times when I have sort of … a negative chemical state in my brain, like depression, I guess." Musk also shared how ketamine helps him. Click here to get the story.

Genetically modified pig kidney saves man’s life

A Massachusetts man, 62, was suffering from end-stage kidney disease when he received a successful pig kidney transplant at Mass General Hospital. Experts hope the successful surgery could open a "new frontier" in organ transplantation. Click here to get the story.

Missed cancer cases result from COVID pandemic

The COVID pandemic led to many thousands of missed prostate cancer diagnoses in the U.K., a recent study found. Doctors weighed in on what needs to happen to ensure the affected men receive the care they need. Click here to get the story.

Medications don’t mix with driving

Certain medications cause side effects that may impair your ability to operate a vehicle, according to the FDA. If you’re taking these drugs, it’s best to consult a doctor before getting behind the wheel. Click here to get the story.

‘Do I need to wash my face every night?’

It may be tempting to skip the nighttime task, but two dermatologists discuss the reasons why going to bed with a clean face is so important. Click here to get the story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Can AI predict seniors’ long-term care needs?

After facing her own personal caregiver struggles, a former NASA scientist created an artificial intelligence-powered app that predicts when seniors may need long-term care — and how much it will cost. Find out how the app is helping families get the information they need sooner rather than later. Click here to get the story.