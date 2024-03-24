Expand / Collapse search
HEALTHY LIVING

Health stories of the week you might've missed: Catch up quickly here

Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, Elon Musk's medical confession and more

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
Published
Kate Middleton not expected at Easter service amid cancer news Video

Kate Middleton not expected at Easter service amid cancer news

Fox News’ Stephanie Bennett reports from Buckingham Palace as crowds gather in support of Kate Middleton following her shocking cancer diagnosis.  

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week long to keep you in the know on wellness topics, cancer risk factors, innovative surgeries, nutrition tips, mental health trends and much more — plus, personal stories of people and families overcoming great obstacles.

As your Sunday winds down and you look ahead to the coming week, check out some of the top recent stories in Health that you may have missed, or have been meaning to check out. 

These are just a few of what's new, of course. 

Princess Kate announces shocking diagnosis

Two months after having abdominal surgery, the Princess of Wales released a video on Friday announcing her cancer diagnosis. Doctors are now speculating about exactly what type of cancer she may have — which she has not yet disclosed. Click here to get the story

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales — shown here visiting a school in 2021 — announced in a Friday video message that she's battling cancer.   (AP )

Six high-school students make strides against cancer

Half a dozen high-school students in the U.S. were finalists in this year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search for their progress toward improving the diagnostics and treatment of cancer. The teens shared their motivations, goals and hopes with Fox News Digital. Click here to get the story.

student finalists

Four of the six U.S. students who were finalists in this year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search are shown here. Click on the link above to get the full story and learn more about them and their work! (Society for Science/Chris Ayers Photography)

Elon Musk reveals the drug that helps him fight depression

Elon Musk uses ketamine to boost his mental health, the billionaire said in a video interview. When asked about drug use, Musk — CEO of Tesla and SpaceX — answered, "There are times when I have sort of … a negative chemical state in my brain, like depression, I guess." Musk also shared how ketamine helps him. Click here to get the story.

Elon Musk - ketamine

Elon Musk said in a recent video interview that he's used ketamine to help boost his mental state. (Getty Images/iStock)

Genetically modified pig kidney saves man’s life

A Massachusetts man, 62, was suffering from end-stage kidney disease when he received a successful pig kidney transplant at Mass General Hospital. Experts hope the successful surgery could open a "new frontier" in organ transplantation. Click here to get the story.

surgery in progress

Experts hope the recent successful surgery involving a pig's kidney could open a "new frontier" in organ transplantation for humans. (iStock)

Missed cancer cases result from COVID pandemic

The COVID pandemic led to many thousands of missed prostate cancer diagnoses in the U.K., a recent study found. Doctors weighed in on what needs to happen to ensure the affected men receive the care they need. Click here to get the story.

Man with doctor

A recent study has determined that the COVID pandemic led to many thousands of missed prostate cancer diagnoses in the U.K. (iStock)

Medications don’t mix with driving

Certain medications cause side effects that may impair your ability to operate a vehicle, according to the FDA. If you’re taking these drugs, it’s best to consult a doctor before getting behind the wheel. Click here to get the story.

Teen tired at steering wheel

If you’re taking certain drugs, it’s best to consult with a doctor before getting behind the wheel, according to the FDA. (iStock)

‘Do I need to wash my face every night?’

It may be tempting to skip the nighttime task, but two dermatologists discuss the reasons why going to bed with a clean face is so important. Click here to get the story.

Woman washing face

There are important reasons to make sure you wash your face every single night. Two dermatologists shared their insights. 

Can AI predict seniors’ long-term care needs?

After facing her own personal caregiver struggles, a former NASA scientist created an artificial intelligence-powered app that predicts when seniors may need long-term care — and how much it will cost. Find out how the app is helping families get the information they need sooner rather than later. Click here to get the story.

senior looking at smartphone with family member

An artificial intelligence-driven app can now help families get key information regarding their older loved ones sooner rather than later.  (iStock)

Melissa Rudy is health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.