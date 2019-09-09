Hamburger buns recalled over concerns they contain 'small pieces of white plastic,' FDA says

Heads up, consumers: Thousands of Conagra Brands' hamburger buns are facing a recall over concerns the product contains small pieces of plastic, posing a potential choking hazard.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced late last week that Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling about 2,200 cases of its Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns, which were sold nationwide.

“The company discovered the issue which occurred when a dough scraper was inadvertently incorporated into the production process for a small amount of the product,” the FDA said.

The products were sold in clear plastic bags. Consumers who purchased the affected item are “advised not to consume it and to either throw it away or return it to the store where originally purchased,” per the federal agency.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

More information on the recall can be found here. Consumers who have additional questions regarding the recall can contact the Conagra Brands Consumer Care team at 1-800-881-3989.

The news comes after health officials, citing salmonella concerns, recently advised people not to purchase or handle any pig ear dog treats, or give any that may already be in the home to pets.

