Raw beef recalled, deemed 'unfit for human consumption'

Nearly 25,000 pounds of beef were recalled last week after food inspectors deemed it “unfit for human consumption.” The raw beef items, which were produced and packaged on Aug. 21 by American Beef Packers, Inc. in California, were in the process of being inspected by USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) when a carcass sample was erroneously released prior to test results being received.

The carcass was then processed into raw intact and non-intact beef products, triggering the Aug. 31 FSIS recall. Affected items include:

Bulk pack combo bins containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 85 BONELESS BEEF CHUCKS” with LOT NO.110 and BIN No. 85 and BIN No. 86.

Bulk pack combo bins containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 90 BONELESS BEEF” with LOT NO. 110 and BIN No. 81, BIN No. 82 and BIN No. 83.

Bulk pack combo bins containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 85 BONELESS BEEF” with LOT NO. 25-110 and BIN No. 84 and LOT NO 110 and BIN No. 88.

Cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 8/10 #1” with codes BT190821-1178, BT190821-1185, BT190821-1188, BT190821-1190, and BT190821-1194.

66.2-lb. case containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 10 UP #1” with code BT190821-1186.

Bulk pack combo bin containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 90 BONELESS BEEF SIRLOINS” with LOT NO. 24-110 and BIN No. 80.

Cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS TERDERLOIN 4 UP” with codes BT190821-1160, BT190821-1161, BT190821-1162, BT190821-1163, BT190821-1167, BT190821-1168, BT190821-1169, and BT190821-1170.

Cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 10 UP” with codes BT190821-1187 and BT190821-1192.

Cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS TENDERLOIN 3/4” with codes BT190821-1155, BT190821-1157, BT190821-1171, BT190821-1200, BT190821-1201, BT190821-1202, BT190821-1203, BT190821-1204, and BT190821-1205.

50-lb. cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS DESC: BEEF FOR FURTHER PROCESSING 75/25” with lot code 08347412719.

The products were labeled with establishment number “EST. 34741” and were shipped to federal establishments in California and Oregon.

The FSIS said there have been no reports of adverse reactions, but that there is concern consumers may have the product stored in their freezers. Those who have purchased impacted products are encouraged to throw it out or return to the place of purchase for a refund.

The recall was categorized as a Class II, meaning there is a remote possibility of adverse health consequences from use of the product.