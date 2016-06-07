Greek unions protest against ad's 'sexist' image of nurses

ATHENS, Greece (AP) -- Greek nursing unions are calling for a state health body to withdraw a video promoting blood donation, saying it presents nurses as adult film actresses.

The advert uses the slogan "Now you too can be a hero" and shows nurses with red high heels, miniskirts and visible cleavage drooling over a doctor who has just revived a patient. It ends with a man saving lives by donating blood.

Greece's state hospital workers' union denounced the video as "sexist" Tuesday, while the national nursing association described it as an insult to nurses.

A government gender equality body said the advert inhibits efforts to achieve gender equality.

The National Centre for Blood Donation said the video uses satire to make a serious point ahead of June 14 World Blood Donor Day.