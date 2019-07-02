Georgia boy, 7, saves 20-year-old sister after she had seizure in pool

A 20-year-old Georgia woman said her 7-year-old brother is her “real-life angel” after he jumped into action when she had a seizure in the pool. Morgan Smith told WJAX that she was on the bottom step and started seeing black spots before she fell backward.

Aiden McCullough said he saw his sister fall backward, and immediately ran to her side.

MAN WHO DIED ALLEGEDLY AFTER EATING GECKO ON DARE HAD 'ROTTED FROM INSIDE,' FAMILY SAYS

“I was thinking like, ‘Oh my god. Oh my God. She’s going to die,” he told WJAX.

McCullough grabbed his sister by the hair and kept her face out of the water while screaming for help.

Smith said that without her brother, she would’ve died.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I know that there are real-life angels because I’m lucky enough to call him mine,” she told WJAX. “I have an everyday superhero in my life.”