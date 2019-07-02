Expand / Collapse search
NERVOUS SYSTEM HEALTH
Georgia boy, 7, saves 20-year-old sister after she had seizure in pool

Alexandria Hein
By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
A 20-year-old Georgia woman said her 7-year-old brother is her “real-life angel” after he jumped into action when she had a seizure in the pool. Morgan Smith told WJAX that she was on the bottom step and started seeing black spots before she fell backward.

Aiden McCullough said he saw his sister fall backward, and immediately ran to her side.

“I was thinking like, ‘Oh my god. Oh my God. She’s going to die,” he told WJAX.

McCullough grabbed his sister by the hair and kept her face out of the water while screaming for help.

Smith said that without her brother, she would’ve died.

“I know that there are real-life angels because I’m lucky enough to call him mine,” she told WJAX. “I have an everyday superhero in my life.”