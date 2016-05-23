Expand / Collapse search
France says Bial, Biotrial partly liable for fatal drug trial

A logo is seen on a sign in front of the entrance of the Biotrial laboratory building in Rennes (Copyright Reuters 2016)

PARIS – Portuguese drugmaker Bial and French laboratory Biotrial are partly liable for a fatal drug trial that left one person dead in January, French Health Minister Marisol Touraine said on Monday.

All trials on the drug, which is intended to treat mood and anxiety issues as well as movement coordination disorders linked to neurological issues, have since been suspended.

