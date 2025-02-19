Flu cases by state and measles outbreak, plus concerning cancer trends

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in health care, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- Flu cases are highest in these US states: See the map

- Lung cancer rising among non-smokers — here's why

- Measles outbreak continues to worsen among kids in Texas

MORE IN HEALTH

MAKE WOMEN HEALTHY AGAIN – A functional doctor calls out 4 key women's health issues that he hopes MAHA will target. Continue reading…

FARM FLU - Three strains of disease are crippling farmers in one Midwestern state. Here's what to know. Continue reading…

SKIN SAVERS - These 10 winter beauty products can help you combat dry skin. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle



Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION