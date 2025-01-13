10 winter skincare products that can help you combat dry skin

Winter brings cold, frigid temperatures that can wreak havoc on your skin. To combat dry, uncomfortable skin, consider developing a more in-depth skincare routine that focuses on dry and patchy skin.

From night creams to face masks, daily moisturizers and helpful serums, one (or more) of these skincare products can help you not only tackle dry skin but reduce wrinkles and puffiness. These products will help you feel more confident in your appearance in no time.

When you’re outside in the winter, your skin dries out quickly, so a renewing night cream like CeraVe can help. This overnight cream reduces fine lines and wrinkles and helps hydrate your skin. The fragrance-free formula is ideal for a wide variety of skin types.

A popular brand, Drunk Elephant, offers strong, effective skincare products. Its F-Balm electrolyte waterfacial rehydrates parched skin without harmful oils and dyes. It’s fragrance-free and doesn’t have any solvent alcohols.

Get an entire skincare routine in one with the Go To Bed With Me set. It’s a complete nighttime skincare routine with seven products designed to give you smoother, more renewed-looking skin. You get firming creams, brightening serums and rejuvenating oils.

This clay facial mask set has a turmeric clay mask, green tea mask and a dead sea mask. Each of these masks has hyaluronic acid which cleanses your skin while hydrating it. Use them three times each week, and you’ll have smoother skin in no time.

For the ultimate hydration kit, go with the Jet Set hydration kit. It has a daily facial cleanser, a hydration balm that preps your skin for makeup, a daily moisturizer, a night cream and an eye cream that eliminates bags under your eyes.

Bubble Skincare hydrating face cream is a lightweight cream that’s made from natural ingredients. It’s designed to deeply hydrate your skin, creating a healthy glow. You get a set of two face creams, one regular size and one travel sized.

Drunk Elephant’s Bora Barrier repair cream can help anyone with chronically dry skin. It contains lipids, minerals, ceramides and antioxidants that offer an abundance of moisture that’ll last for up to 24 hours.

Give your skin the vitamins it needs with the Dermalogica multi-vitamin recovery face mask. It’s packed with antioxidants that help brighten and hydrate your skin, eliminating fine lines and wrinkles.

Looking for a daily face wash? The Drunk Elephant Pekee Bar is a strong choice. It’s a multitasking bar that moisturizes your skin while also removing pore-clogging dirt and excess oils. Thanks to blueberry and honey extracts, this bar also smells delicious.

A Biodance bio-collagen mask turns transparent after three hours or overnight, allowing the ingredients to seep deep into the skin. The mask helps refine enlarged and clogged pores, soften dry skin and helps get rid of fine wrinkles and blemishes.