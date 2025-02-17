Flu cases are highest in these US states: See the map

The U.S. is in peak flu season, as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says "seasonal influenza activity remains elevated and continues to increase across the country."

Case counts vary by state, however. Each week, the CDC releases a map of influenza activity across the country.

The color-coded map indicates each state’s activity level, ranging from minimal to very high.

The most current map reflects data from the week ending Feb 8, 2025.

Flu activity is currently highest in New York City, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kansas, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington.

That is followed by Maine, Washington D.C., North Carolina, Georgia, Indiana, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

Just below that level, but still "very high," are New York State, Kentucky, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Colorado, Idaho, California, Mississippi, Alabama and Connecticut.

Wyoming, Arizona, Nevada, South Dakota, Florida, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Minnesota are all "high-activity" states.

North Dakota and Utah are classified as "moderate."

Montana, Hawaii and Alaska are the only states that fall into the "low activity" category.

Anita Patel, PharmD and vice president of Pharmacy Health Services at Walgreens in Atlanta, said that flu spread normally begins spreading in the southern states.

"This is due to a combination of factors, including weather patterns, travel habits and population density, which can create ideal conditions for the viruses to spread — even though the overall flu season typically peaks during colder months when people are spending more time indoors," she told Fox News Digital.

"What we are seeing now is high activity in southern states, with some states that had disease early beginning to recover, like Florida, Alabama and Mississippi."

The northern and western regions of the country are now peaking, Patel noted.

"Studies show that as it gets colder and drier, viruses like flu travel better," she said. "In the winter, people often spend more time indoors, typically in close proximity to each other. This increased indoor activity can make it easier for the virus to spread."

Densely populated states that are cold tend to have more transmission, the expert noted — "more people per capita makes social distancing harder, plus [there is] more indoor activity, hence their rates are higher."

Flu vaccination rates are also lower nationwide, Patel pointed out.

"The flu vaccine can prevent people from getting sick, but more importantly, it can reduce the severity of symptoms if you do get sick," she told Fox News Digital.

"The CDC data measures outpatient reported illness (people seeking care because they are ill instead of just staying home)," Patel added. "With more people this year seeking care, the lower vaccine rates may also be playing into the more intense season."