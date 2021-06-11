FDA tells Johnson & Johnson to toss 60M COVID-19 vaccine doses over contamination concerns: report

Johnson & Johnson declined to comment on a report that the FDA said to throw out 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that was produced at a troubled Maryland facility over concerns of possible contamination. The report, published by the New York Times, cited people familiar with the situation and comes as the FDA announced it authorized two batches of the vaccine produced at the Emergent BioSolutions facility.

A Johnson & Johnson spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

This is a developing story, please continue to check back for updates.