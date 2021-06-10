US halts Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shipments: report

Federal officials suspended new shipments of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses in a bid to relieve states’ pileup of expiring doses, according to a report.

The Wall Street Journal reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ceased availability to states, though deliveries are expected to resume.

The Journal cited health officials from several states, like Oklahoma and Illinois, who reportedly said they could not order new J&J doses in the last weeks. Some said they have enough supply.

The backlog in unused doses is allegedly due in part to an 11-day federally recommended pause in J&J vaccinations as officials probed rare reports of blood clots. The pause resulted in many canceled appointments without rescheduled time slots. When compounded with vaccine hesitancy, the pause inadvertently resulted in a pileup of unused doses.

FDA EXTENDS JOHNSON & JOHNSON COVID-19 VACCINE EXPIRATION DATES

Fox News has requested comment from the CDC and J&J.

The news comes as Johnson & Johnson said Thursday that U.S. regulators extended the expiration date on millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by an extra six weeks.

The company said a Food and Drug Administration review concluded the shots remain safe and effective up to 4 1/2 months. The announcement comes after state officials warned that many unused doses in storage would expire before the end of the month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.