Fauci says US is in 'bottom of the sixth' in COVID-19 timeline

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the county’s top disease expert, said in an interview Tuesday that he believes the U.S. is in "the bottom of the sixth" when it comes to the likely COVID-19 timeline.

Fauci told CNN that he is under the impression the President Biden’s goal of administering 100 million jabs over the next 60 days is achievable. Biden on Tuesday set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one shot to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth. Fauci's comments were first reported by Mediaite.

Demand for vaccines has dropped off markedly nationwide, with some states leaving more than half their available doses unordered.

"You do need to get vaccinated," Biden said from the White House. "Even if your chance of getting seriously ill is low, why take the risk? It could save your life or the lives of somebody you love."

There is a growing belief among scientists that the U.S. will not achieve ‘herd immunity’ when it comes to the coronavirus and there will be new flare-ups for the foreseeable future, but becoming less of a threat to the public.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New York Times reported that the reason is that the virus is mutating at a faster rate than vaccine jabs are being given. Rustom Antia, an evolutionary biologist at Emory University, told the paper that the virus is "unlikely to go away."

The Associated Press contributed to this report