Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Former President Clinton tested negative and is in quarantine, she said

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she tested positive for the coronavirus, writing on social media that she is "feeling fine" and has "some mild cold symptoms."

"Well, I've tested positive for COVID," Clinton, 74, wrote in a tweet. "I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine."

Clinton said she is "more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness" and asked her followers to "get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!"

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton ((AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File))

In another tweet, Clinton noted that her husband, former President Bill Clinton, 75, tested negative and is also in quarantine until the "household is fully in the clear."

"Bill tested negative and is feeling fine," she wrote. "He's quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!"

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

