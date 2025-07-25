Death confirmed from rare and deadly 'brain-eating amoeba' in southern lake

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pediatric death from a "brain-eating amoeba" has been reported in South Carolina, according to health officials.

Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia publicly confirmed the death on July 22, according to a statement from the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) sent to Fox News Digital.

The patient died after exposure to Naegleria fowleri, a rare amoeba that causes a life-threatening brain infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

"The July 2025 exposure to the organism Naegleria fowleri likely occurred at Lake Murray, but we cannot be completely certain, as this organism occurs naturally and is present in many warm water lakes, rivers and streams," the South Carolina DPH told Dox News Digital.

"Water activities like swimming or diving in warm freshwater areas, such as lakes and rivers, may increase the risk of exposure and infection."

Naegleria fowleri can be a risk when swimming in fresh water. The amoeba is most active in the months that the water temperature stays above 77F – July, August and September, the health official said.

Infection in humans is very rare, as this is the first case of Naegleria fowleri in South Carolina since 2016.

There is no increased risk to the public, as Naegleria fowleri is not transmissible person to person, according to the statement.

"Historically, one infection does not increase the chances that another will occur in the same body of water."

Fox News Digital previously spoke with Tammy Lundstrom, chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist for Trinity Health in Michigan, about the risks of infection.

"The risk of brain-eating amoeba is very low," she said. "Fewer than 10 people in the U.S. every year get infected — but unfortunately, most cases are fatal. There are only a handful of survivors of known cases."

The death rate for Naegleria fowleri exceeds 97%, per the CDC.

Warning signs to recognize

The initial symptoms of PAM usually begin about five days after exposure, but they can be noticed sooner.

Early signs usually include headache , nausea, fever and/or vomiting, the CDC’s website states.

As the infection progresses, people may experience confusion, stiff neck, disorientation, hallucinations, seizures and coma.

"People usually start to feel ill one to 12 days after water exposure," Lundstrom said. "Early symptoms should prompt a medical evaluation, as they are also signs of bacterial meningitis ."

Death can occur anywhere between one and 18 days of infection, at an average of five days.

Prevention of infection

To prevent potentially fatal infections, South Carolina health officials said it's important to know how and when exposure could be dangerous.

"How exposure occurs is when water forcefully enters the nose," the officials told Fox News Digital. "To reduce the risk of infection from Naegleria fowleri, hold your nose shut, use nose clips, or keep your head above water, and avoid jumping or diving into fresh water."

Lundstrom reiterated that it's best to avoid immersing your head in the water when swimming in summer.

"Infection occurs when water harboring the amoeba goes up a person’s nose, usually during swimming," she previously told Fox News Digital. "It is not known why some people get infected and others, even swimming companions, do not."

Drinking contaminated water does not present a risk, and the infection does not spread from one person to another, Lundstrom added.

Because the amoeba is found in soil, the CDC also recommends avoiding stirring up the sediment at the bottom of lakes, ponds and rivers.

Treatment of brain-eating amoebas

When a patient has been diagnosed with a brain-eating amoeba, treatment usually includes a variety of antifungal medications , as well as antibiotics like rifampin and azithromycin, according to Lundstrom.

Miltefosine, a newer antifungal drug, has been shown to kill Nagleria fowleri in laboratory tests and was used to treat some surviving patients, the CDC states on its website.

"However, the effect of all of these drugs on actual infected people is unknown due to the high fatality rate," Lundstrom noted.

Those who experience sudden headache, fever, stiff neck or vomiting — especially if they have recently been swimming in warm freshwater — should seek immediate medical attention , the CDC recommends.

Despite the infection’s high fatality rate, Lundstrom emphasized the rarity of cases.

"Millions of people enjoy swimming every summer, but only a few become infected," she said.