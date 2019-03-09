CVS to change on-hold music after Massachusetts doctor pleads with company to change it

A Massachusetts doctor is getting his wish after pleading with CVS to change its on-hold jingle after he couldn’t take hearing the music anymore.

Dr. Steven Schlozman, a child psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital, wrote a tongue-in-cheek letter to WBUR-FM last year explaining his hatred for the jingle.

“Dear CVS, please change your hold music,” he wrote. “Please. Do the right thing.”

Schlozman reiterated that he understood why he needed to be on hold but that the jingle haunted him “day and night.”

“I hear it in my sleep. I hear it when I go running. Sometimes I wake in the middle of the night humming that melody. It haunts me, day and night. It’s not healthy. I know. I’m a doctor,” he wrote.

CVS CUSTOMER USES LENGTHY STORE RECEIPT AS WINDOW-BLIND SLAT, AS SEEN IN VIRAL PHOTO

The doctor concluded his letter urging the company to change its music.

The letter sparked a nationwide debate with some people praising the music and others sharing Schlozman’s sentiments. The Wall Street Journal called the tune “one of the most polarizing pieces of music in America.”

Well, Schlozman can now celebrate after a CVS spokeswoman told the Boston Globe Friday that the pharmacy chain is in the process of updating its voice-response phone system, including the on-hold music.

“We expect this work to be completed later in 2019,” she said. “Plans had already been underway to enhance the phone system, and the music is only one element of it.”

WOMAN GETS 6-FOOT CVS RECEIPT AFTER BUYING THREE ITEMS

It was not immediately clear whether the company is replacing the tune or improving sound quality.

As for Schlozman, he said he thinks it’s great CVS is making the change.

“CVS says it was not related to the letter I wrote, so I cannot, in good conscience, take credit,” Schlozman told the Boston Globe. “But I feel great. It’s awesome. I was tired of that music, as I’m sure a lot of other people were.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.