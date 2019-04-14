Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Outbreaks
Published

Cut melon linked to US salmonella outbreak recalled

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 13

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 13 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based company has issued a recall for melon products sold in 16 states after being linked to a salmonella outbreak.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday that the recall includes cut watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe produced by Caito Foods LLC. The fruit has been sold under various brands or labels at Kroger, Walmart, Trader Joe's, Target and Whole Foods.

The affected states are Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

E. COLI OUTBREAK LIKELY LINKED TO GROUND BEEF, CDC SAYS

Health officials advise consumers to check packaging to determine if the melon was distributed by Caito Foods, and, if so, not to eat it. They advise stores to pull the products from shelves.

A recall has been issued for melon products sold in 16 states after being linked to a salmonella outbreak.

A recall has been issued for melon products sold in 16 states after being linked to a salmonella outbreak. (iStock)

Authorities say 93 people have been sickened, 23 of whom were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Salmonella Carrau is described as rare. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.