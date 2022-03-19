Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World Health Organization
Published

COVID-19 pandemic 'far from over,' WHO says

COVID-19 cases started to increase around the world last week

Reuters
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson said on Friday that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic was a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data.

WHO SAYS GLOBAL RISE IN COVID CASES IS 'TIP OF THE ICEBERG'

The U.N. health agency has previously said that the acute phase of the pandemic could end this year, but it would depend on how quickly we meet its target to vaccinate 70% of the population in each country, among other factors.

This photograph taken on March 5, 2021, shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) at the entrance of its headquarters in Geneva amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This photograph taken on March 5, 2021, shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) at the entrance of its headquarters in Geneva amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ( FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Asked by a journalist at a Geneva media briefing about the timing of the pandemic's end, Margaret Harris said it was "far from over". "We are definitely in the middle of the pandemic," she added.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC DEATH TOLL COULD BE 3 TIMES HIGHER THAN THOUGHT: STUDY

After more than a month of decline, COVID-19 cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China's Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak. 

Millions still vulnerable as COVID restrictions are lifted Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A combination of factors was causing the increases, including the highly transmissible omicron variant and its cousin the BA.2 sub-variant, and the lifting of public health and social measures, the WHO said.