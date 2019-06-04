Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Weddings
Published

Couple weds in ICU ceremony after bride is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, heart failure

Alexandria Hein
By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A blushing Australian bride was given the chance to marry her high school sweetheart and father of her two children in a moving ceremony coordinated by hospital staff who are helping to care for her heart failure and stage 4 cancer. Toni Campbell, 25, first noticed a lump in her neck while pregnant with her now 5-month-old daughter.

The high school sweethearts were given the diagnoses after the birth of their now-5-month-old daughter. 

The high school sweethearts were given the diagnoses after the birth of their now-5-month-old daughter.  (Courtesy of The Alfred hospital, Melbourne)

Campbell was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and progressive heart failure, and has been hospitalized at The Alfred in Melbourne. According to the hospital’s blog, Walsh proposed after Campbell’s diagnosis, with an email was quickly sent out to ICU staff asking for volunteers to help plan Campbell’s wedding to Jesse Walsh – and the response was “overwhelming.”

MAN PROPOSES TO HIS GIRLFRIEND UNDERWATER DURING DIVING TRIP IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

“Everybody got involved, the team was creative and organized, and we worked together well,” Jayne Sheldrake, a nurse and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine specialist, said, according to AlfredHealth.org.

The organizers said the response from staff to help was "overwhelming."

The organizers said the response from staff to help was "overwhelming." (Courtesy of The Aflred hospital, Melbourne)

Sheldrake said that staff had a “plan B” in place if something went awry with Campbell’s health, but that the ceremony went off without a hitch.

BRIDE WON'T LET GRIEVING MAID OF HONOR OFF HOOK FOR BACHELORETTE PARTY

“It was so beautiful, honestly I thought it was going to be small and then it exploded with all this love from everyone, it was perfect, I loved it,” Campbell told the hospital’s blog.

Campbell described the celebration as "beautiful."

Campbell described the celebration as "beautiful." (Courtesy of The Alfred hospital, Melbourne)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to hospital staff, the wedding was attended by the couple’s family and two young daughters.

Family joined staff to watch the couple say "I do."

Family joined staff to watch the couple say "I do." (Courtesy of The Alfred hospital, Melbourne)

“From where we started five weeks ago, I was told I’d only have five to 10 days with her, now we are married and I can’t ask for anything more,” Walsh told the hospital’s blog.