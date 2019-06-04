Couple weds in ICU ceremony after bride is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, heart failure

A blushing Australian bride was given the chance to marry her high school sweetheart and father of her two children in a moving ceremony coordinated by hospital staff who are helping to care for her heart failure and stage 4 cancer. Toni Campbell, 25, first noticed a lump in her neck while pregnant with her now 5-month-old daughter.

Campbell was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and progressive heart failure, and has been hospitalized at The Alfred in Melbourne. According to the hospital’s blog, Walsh proposed after Campbell’s diagnosis, with an email was quickly sent out to ICU staff asking for volunteers to help plan Campbell’s wedding to Jesse Walsh – and the response was “overwhelming.”

“Everybody got involved, the team was creative and organized, and we worked together well,” Jayne Sheldrake, a nurse and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine specialist, said, according to AlfredHealth.org.

Sheldrake said that staff had a “plan B” in place if something went awry with Campbell’s health, but that the ceremony went off without a hitch.

“It was so beautiful, honestly I thought it was going to be small and then it exploded with all this love from everyone, it was perfect, I loved it,” Campbell told the hospital’s blog.

In addition to hospital staff, the wedding was attended by the couple’s family and two young daughters.

“From where we started five weeks ago, I was told I’d only have five to 10 days with her, now we are married and I can’t ask for anything more,” Walsh told the hospital’s blog.