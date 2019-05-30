Man proposes to his girlfriend underwater, during diving trip in Dominican Republic

This man didn’t just get down on one knee for his girl — he went 30-feet underwater.

Travis Grenier recently proposed to girlfriend Kenna Seitz during a diving trip in the Dominican Republic. Fortunately, she said yes, because nothing ruins a good diving experience like a broken heart.

Grenier spent months planning the proposal, SWNS reports. The couple, who live in Georgia, booked a trip to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Grenier booked a boat, and made sure to sneak along his GoPro camera to capture the moment.

According to SWNS, Grenier was incredibly worried about losing the ring. So worried, in fact, that Seitz noticed he was acting oddly.

“Travis was insistent on wearing this fanny pack and I couldn’t understand why, but I just tried to forget about it,” Seitz told SWNS. “He even wore it into the water, which I thought was very weird, but I didn’t put two and two together.”

“The snuba was incredible, it is so beautiful down there. The instructor started to gesture for us to get together for a picture on our GoPro towards the end of the dive,” Seitz told SWNS. “I stood up and when I looked down Travis was on his knee holding a little treasure chest. I opened the box and it was the most beautiful treasure I could have imagined. I started screaming. It was the most special moment. We even kissed through our masks.”

After the boat trip, the happy couple celebrated with a beach party. As for the wedding, it’ll likely take place on dry land. Which is good, because renting enough snuba gear for all of the guests would be way too complicated.