Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Coronavirus outbreaks lead this state to close indoor ice rinks

College and professional programs are exempt, Massachusetts officials said

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ice rinks in one New England state are temporarily closed due to a rise in cases of the novel coronavirus linked to indoor hockey. 

Officials with the Massachusetts Department of Health late last week announced the temporary closure of indoor ice rinks and ice skating facilities following reports of “multiple COVID-19 clusters” across the state linked to games, practices and tournaments, they said. 

The two-week pause began on Oct. 23 and ends on Nov. 7.

The two-week pause began on Oct. 23 and ends on Nov. 7. (iStock)

More specifically, there have been some 30 clusters associated with ice hockey activities with outbreaks “involving residents from more than 60 municipalities in Massachusetts,” per officials. 

“Each of these includes two or more confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases, totaling 108 confirmed cases,” they said. 

INTENSE, INDOOR SPORTS RAISE CORONAVIRUS RISK, CDC WARNS, CITING 14 INFECTED AT ICE HOCKEY GAME

The two-week pause, which began on Oct. 23 and ends on Nov. 7, “will allow for the development of stronger COVID-19 protocols to further protect players, families, coaches, arena staff and other participants, as well as communities surrounding hockey rinks,” said officials. 

College and professional programs are exempt, however. 

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AT MASSACHUSETTS NURSING HOME LEAVES 5 DEAD

The news comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a report earlier this month found that intense, indoor sports can contribute to COVID-19 transmission, with the federal agency citing ice hockey as a key example. 

“The ice rink provides a venue that is likely well suited to COVID-19 transmission as an indoor environment where deep breathing occurs and persons are in close proximity to one another,” the CDC said at the time when detailing at least 14 virus cases linked to an indoor hockey game in Florida. 

Fox News’ Kayla Rivas contributed to this report. 

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.