Coronavirus outbreak at Massachusetts nursing home leaves 5 dead

An outbreak of the novel coronavirus at a nursing home in Massachusetts has left five residents dead, according to state data.

Data from the Massachusetts Department of Health shows that some 30 people, including both residents and staff, at Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chelmsford have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted to its website last week, Sunny Acres Administrator Jeff Schwartz said the center “has been fortunate over the past 15 weeks to not have a single resident or staff COVID-19 positive case,” noting that the facility has conducted some 1,600 PCR tests on staffs and residents to date.

“The center has provided numerous education and in-service programs with all staff members on current infection control practices, proper use of PPE supplies and COVID-19 prevention. Our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our residents and the dedicated staff who are making enormous personal sacrifices to provide compassionate care during this public health crisis,” he continued.

​“Unfortunately, it has proved impossible to keep this rapidly spreading and highly contagious virus out of this center,” he wrote.

Several residents began testing positive in September, Schwartz said.

However, “the good news,” Schwartz noted, “is that many of our residents have moved past their 14-day isolation period and on the road to recovery. We are monitoring their progress very closely.”

As of Sunday, Massachusetts has reported 147,120 confirmed cases of COVID-19.