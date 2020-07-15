Coronavirus hospitalizations in North Carolina hit single-day record

North Carolina on Tuesday hit a single-day record for the number of people hospitalized in the state due to the novel coronavirus.

The Tar Heel State reported 1,109 hospitalizations on Tuesday, according to official estimates, surpassing its previous single-day record on Saturday when some 1,093 people were hospitalized.

About 73 percent of inpatient beds are currently taken, while 78 percent of intensive-care beds are occupied, according to the Raleigh News & Observer, which reported that those figures are based on data shared by 91 percent of hospitals in the state.

To date, North Carolina has reported nearly 90,000 positive COVID-19 cases and more than 1,500 virus-linked deaths.

North Carolina is not the only state in the Sun Belt that has reported record highs. In Florida, for instance, the state on Tuesday reported record high in daily coronavirus deaths, with 132 lives lost to the virus. Meanwhile, data from the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration shows that 54 hospitals with adult intensive care units are at full capacity.

Fox News's Kayla Rivas contributed to this report.