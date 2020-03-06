Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

More coronavirus cases confirmed in Texas, bringing total to 5

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
President Trump signs $8.3B coronavirus spending billVideo

President Trump signs $8.3B coronavirus spending bill

President Trump signs an $8.3 billion spending bill aiming to fight the coronavirus outbreak at the White House, says his team may still visit the CDC.

Health officials in Texas have confirmed four new cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing the total number of infections to five.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) announced on Thursday that all new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Harris County, which is also home to busy Houston.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, left, and Dr. Umair Shah, executive director of Harris County Public Health, listen as Dr. David Persse, Houston Health Department, center, speaks Thursday, March 5, 2020 about the coronavirus to the media at Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, left, and Dr. Umair Shah, executive director of Harris County Public Health, listen as Dr. David Persse, Houston Health Department, center, speaks Thursday, March 5, 2020 about the coronavirus to the media at Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

In a statement shared with Fox News, the health authorities identified the persons as Harris County residents who recently traveled aboard.

CORONAVIRUS CONFIRMED CASES AND FATALITIES, STATE BY STATE

The Houston Chronicle reported that the people are all in their 60s and visited Egypt in February, where they may have been exposed to the viral disease.

As for the collective group, the Chronicle reports that “the five people contracted the virus independently of each other and developed respiratory symptoms after returning to Texas.”

A full meeting room of seniors listen as Dr. Joe A. Anzaldua, the local health authority for the city of Sugar Land, talks about how they can better prepare themselves against coronavirus Thursday, March 5, 2020, at T.E. Harman Center in Sugar Land, Texas. The center for senior adults 50 years of age and older held the meeting with county health officials in response to the recent news of a 70-year-old man in Fort Bend county said to have COVID-19.

A full meeting room of seniors listen as Dr. Joe A. Anzaldua, the local health authority for the city of Sugar Land, talks about how they can better prepare themselves against coronavirus Thursday, March 5, 2020, at T.E. Harman Center in Sugar Land, Texas. The center for senior adults 50 years of age and older held the meeting with county health officials in response to the recent news of a 70-year-old man in Fort Bend county said to have COVID-19. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Moving forward, public health officials are at work in identifying the patients’ close contacts for possible isolation, monitoring and testing if they appear symptomatic.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The DSHS, Texas Division of Emergency Management and other state agencies are coordinating efforts in the preventative fight against the spread of the coronavirus, the DSHS said. Currently, COVID-19’s immediate risk to most Texans is low.

More information about the ongoing outbreak is available at the DSHS' website.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak