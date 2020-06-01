Colorado announces no new coronavirus-linked deaths for second straight day

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

For the second straight day, Colorado reported no new deaths linked directly to the novel coronavirus, according to official estimates.

COLORADO AMENDS CORONAVIRUS DEATH COUNT - SAYS FEWER HAVE DIED OF COVID-19 THAN PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

The news comes as deaths from the coronavirus in the Centennial State have continued to decline since peaking in mid-April, the Denver Post reported.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are also falling, with some 297 people currently hospitalized in Colorado. The newspaper noted this is the first time since March 27 that less than 300 people in the state have been hospitalized at once due to the coronavirus.

The news comes after Colorado made a significant change to the way it counts COVID-19 deaths that reduced the statewide figure from more than 1,000 to 878 in mid-May. The change came after Colorado’s Department of Public Health admitted that its COVID-19 death toll was counting those who tested positive for the coronavirus but had died of other causes. The state now separates the two, now listing “deaths among cases” and “deaths due to COVID-19” in separate categories in its official estimates.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Colorado has reported 26,378 cases of the novel virus, with some 1,181 deaths due to COVID-19, according to the latest estimates.