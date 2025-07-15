'Coffee enema' social media trend sparks health concerns among doctors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An online trend is taking morning coffee to a whole new level, as some people on social media are conducting "coffee enemas."

An enema is a medical procedure that involves injecting a solution into the rectum and lower part of the colon (the large intestine), according to Rosario Ligresti, M.D., chief of gastroenterology at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey.

"The primary purpose is to stimulate a bowel movement, but it can also be used to administer medication or for diagnostic purposes," he told Fox News Digital.

A coffee enema is a type of colon cleanse used in alternative medicine, under the assumption that absorbing compounds in the coffee will trigger the liver to detox the body, Ligresti said.

This practice, which was popularized in the 1920s and 1930s, is a central component of the "Gerson therapy," an alternative cancer treatment, according to the doctor.

"Interestingly enough, one of my patients just asked me about [coffee enemas]," Ligresti shared.

The procedure is similar to a regular enema, except the water is mixed with brewed, caffeinated coffee and flushed into the colon through the rectum.

The coffee-water blend is held in the colon for 10 to 15 minutes to allow the body to absorb the compounds through the intestinal wall before expelling the liquid.

Enemas have been used as detox tools in ancient Egyptian, Greek and Ayurvedic practices, "but the use of coffee specifically is a more modern adaptation," noted Mona Sharma, a Los Angeles-based nutritionist, wellness entrepreneur and member of the iFIT Science Council.

"In my practice, I’ve worked with clients who say they feel energized, clear-headed or lighter after a coffee enema," Sharma told Fox News Digital. "That said, this is not my first go-to for detoxification."

She noted that her clients' experiences are "anecdotal and not backed by conclusive clinical research."

Ligresti confirmed that there are no scientifically proven health benefits to doing a coffee enema.

"The idea that enemas can ‘detoxify’ the body is a myth," he said. "The liver and kidneys are the body's natural detoxification systems."

As a wellness advocate, Sharma said that she also believes in supporting the body’s "natural intelligence."

"Our organs are incredibly capable of self-cleansing when we nourish them properly," she said.

Sharma recommends "detox-friendly" practices like leafy greens, bitter herbs and grounding to "help our systems do what they were designed to do: heal, repair and thrive."

Potential risks

The risks of using a coffee enema are well-documented, Ligresti warned, including burns and infections stemming from introducing hot coffee to the sensitive areas of the body.

It is even possible to overdose on caffeine after absorbing a toxic amount, potentially leading to anxiety, heart palpitations and, in severe cases, seizures or death, according to the expert.

While some people do experience short-term benefits, acccording to Sharma, coffee enemas present potential risks — "especially for those with gut disorders, hemorrhoids, heart issues or electrolyte imbalances."

"Based on current medical evidence and the consensus of major health organizations, no one should consider a coffee enema," Ligresti advised.

Experts agree that only traditional enemas — and subsequent injected solutions — are safe medical tools for treating constipation and preparing the bowel for procedures under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

If someone still chooses to explore this therapy, Sharma recommends doing so only under the supervision of a knowledgeable practitioner who can monitor for deficiencies or complications.