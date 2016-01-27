Cocktail of Mountain Dew and racing fuel blamed in teens' deaths

Two teen boys in rural Tennessee are dead after apparently drinking a blend of racing fuel and Mountain Dew last week—something others have since admitted to drinking as well.

Logan Stephenson, 16, was pronounced dead at his home in Greenbrier on Thursday morning, and the police chief tells WZTV that others told him "the color of his skin had changed and he started having a seizure. His hands started drawing up." Logan's best friend, JD Byram, was rushed to a nearby medical center in a coma, and died Monday afternoon.

"Our hearts are heavy today as we have learned that a second young man has died from the incident last week," says the Robertson County sheriff, per WATE.

"We ask that everyone continue to pray for both of these families as they go through this tragic time." A friend of the family has set up a GoFundMe page with a $10,000 target, to be donated to Greenbrier High School for an alcohol and drug abuse program.

The police chief says two other boys have now come forward admitting to having consumed the same toxic blend; they were treated at the emergency room and released.

"Ask your children," he says in a plea for more information. "Get them to be open and honest with you. Nobody is going to be in any trouble." Candles and roses now fill the parking space where Logan, who'd recently gotten his license, parked at school.

(This teen died on his first day at work.)

This article originally appeared on Newser: Fuel-Mountain Dew Cocktail Suspected in Boys' Deaths

More From Newser