Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Chicago teen dies of coronavirus within a week, family says

The teen’s death makes him the 11th person under the age of 20 to die of the virus in Illinois

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
New coronavirus strain is about 70% more transmissible: expertVideo

New coronavirus strain is about 70% more transmissible: expert

University of Washington Chief Strategy Officer of Population Health Dr. Ali Mokdad reacts to the new strain of coronavirus reaching the United States.

A 19-year-old Chicago teen who reportedly had no underlying conditions died a week after he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, his family said. 

Arnold Herrera was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. He was recovering at home but his condition reportedly worsened on New Year’s Eve. He was taken to a local hospital the following day. 

But Herrera’s condition failed to improve, and he died on Sunday, his older brother, Pablo Portilla, told local news station WLS. 

"I’m always going to remember him for the joyous person he was, for the amazing things he did, the way that he had an effect on everyone’s life," Portilla said. 

SOUTH AFRICAN CORONAVIRUS VARIANT 'VERY SIGNIFICANT PROBLEM,' UK HEALTH SECRETARY SAYS

COVID-19 "doesn’t discriminate on age. It just happens, and we should all be careful. We shouldn’t think, ‘Oh yeah, because I’m young, it’s not going to happen to me,’" Portilla continued. 

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The teen’s death makes him the 11th person under the age of 20 to die of the virus in Illinois, WLS reported. 

"We just have to be careful. We have to take our precautions, and we have to take this seriously," added Herrera’s brother. 

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.