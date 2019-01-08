CEO of Arizona care facility where woman in vegetative state reportedly gave birth resigns

The CEO of a nursing facility in Phoenix, Arizona, where a patient in a vegetative state reportedly gave birth in December has resigned.

Bill Timmons, the CEO of Hacienda HealthCare, announced his resignation — effective immediately — Monday. The facility's board of directors accepted his resignation without opposition, NBC News reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement, Gary Orman, the executive vice president of the board, said Hacienda HealthCare “will accept nothing less than a full accounting of this absolutely horrifying situation, an unprecedented case that has devastated everyone involved, from the victim and her family to Hacienda staff at every level of our organization,” according to the news station.

“And we will do everything in our power to ensure the safety of every single one of our patients and our employees," Orman added.

HOSPITAL BANS YOUNG VISITORS DURING FLU SEASON

The woman, who has been in a vegetative state since she allegedly almost drowned nearly a decade ago, reportedly gave birth on Dec. 29.

A source familiar with the situation previously told AZ Family that "none of the staff were aware that she was pregnant until she was pretty much giving birth."

"From what I’ve been told she was moaning. And they didn’t know what was wrong with her," the source said.

Her identity hasn't been reported, and it's not known if she has a family or a guardian.

The situation has prompted local authorities to investigate the facility for possible sex abuse, AZ Family reported. The Arizona Department of Health Services is also expected to inspect the facility, a spokeswoman told The New York Times. A new protocol that was reportedly put in place at the facility since the birth requires male staff needing to enter a female room to bring a female employee with them.

PATIENT IN VEGETATIVE STATE GIVES BIRTH, SEX ABUSE INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY: REPORT

The facility received a “below average” health inspection rating in 2017, according to the Medicare website.

A spokesperson for Hacienda HealthCare did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment Tuesday.

Fox News' Bradford Betz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.