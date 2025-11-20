CDC quietly changes vaccine and autism stance after years of controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its website with a new stance on the potential link between vaccines and autism.

The new wording on the CDC’s site states, "The claim 'vaccines do not cause autism' is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.

"Studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities."

AUTISM BY THE NUMBERS: EXPERTS SHARE REASONS FOR THE DRAMATIC SURGE IN DIAGNOSES

The agency noted that the statement "vaccines do not cause autism" has been "historically disseminated" by the CDC and other federal health agencies in an effort to prevent vaccine hesitancy.

Previously, the CDC page stated, "Studies have shown that there is no link between receiving vaccines and developing autism spectrum disorder (ASD)."

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has launched a "comprehensive assessment" of potential causes of autism, the CDC stated.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Those include investigations on "plausible biologic mechanisms and potential causal links."

The header "Vaccines do not cause autism" remains on the page but is followed by an asterisk indicating that it was not removed because of a prior agreement rather than because the evidence supports it.

The Children's Health Defense applauded the CDC's updated web page.

"Finally, the CDC is beginning to acknowledge the truth about this condition that affects millions, disavowing the bold, long-running lie that ‘vaccines do not cause autism,’" Mary Holland, president and CEO of Children’s Health Defense in New Jersey, told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"No studies have ever proved this irresponsible claim; on the contrary, many studies point to vaccines as the plausible primary cause of autism. Thankfully, HHS has now launched a comprehensive assessment on the causes of autism, including an investigation of plausible biological mechanisms."

Other medical organizations have spoken out against the possibility of vaccines contributing to autism.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Studies have repeatedly found no credible link between life-saving childhood vaccines and autism," The American Academy of Pediatrics states on its website.

"Scientists are learning more about potential causes of autism all the time. One thing we know with certainty is that vaccines are not one of the causes. There is no single, root cause of autism."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

The latest CDC data show that for children aged 8 years (born in 2014), about one in 31 (3.2%) were identified with autism spectrum disorder. In 2000, about one in 150 (0.67%) children were diagnosed.

Fox News Digital reached out to physicians and to the HHS requesting comment.