CDC to launch study into vaccines and autism, possible links: report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is in the process of launching a large study into possible links between autism and vaccines, sources familiar told Reuters.

The study has not been confirmed, and it is unclear how the study will be carried out, the outlet reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the CDC for comment.

The CDC acknowledges there is parental concern about possible connections between autism and vaccines.

"To date, the studies continue to show that vaccines are not associated with ASD [Autism Spectrum Disorder]. CDC knows some parents and others still have concerns," reads the agency's site.

Dr. Nicole Saphier, a Fox News medical contributor, told Fox News Digital the decision to launch research into a potential link is a "notable shift, likely spurred by ongoing public debate and pressure for transparency."

"Historically, the agency has maintained that no such connection exists, citing robust, but outdated studies," she said.

"This move could signal an effort to address persistent skepticism, though it’s bound to reignite controversy."

"The outcome hinges on the study’s design — rigorous, unbiased and transparent methodology will be key to settling the science, one way or another. Whether the results will sway anyone’s predetermined opinion on the matter, however, is the biggest unknown," Saphier added.

In his recent op-ed on the measles outbreak, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. wrote, "…we have a shared responsibility to protect public health. This includes ensuring that accurate information about vaccine safety and efficacy is disseminated."

"We must engage with communities to understand their concerns, provide culturally competent education, and make vaccines readily accessible for all those who want them," Kennedy added.

Reuters contributed to this report.