CDC: 19 Sickened by Contaminated Beef

A total of 19 people from seven states have become sick from salmonella linked to ground beef sold by Hannaford supermarket.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday most of the victims indicated they bought the beef between Oct. 12 and Dec. 10.

The Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford supermarket chain announced on Dec. 15 that it was recalling ground beef with a sell-by date of Dec. 17 or earlier.

The CDC says the recalled beef may still be in consumers' homes. The company says customers should return or dispose of ground beef with the Dec. 17 or earlier sell-by dates.

In addition to Maine, Hannaford has stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.

So far 19 people in those states and Kentucky and Hawaii have become sick.