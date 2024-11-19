Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Children's Health

Catholic school collecting kids pajama donations; clean PJs can promote better sleep, expert says

A Catholic school in Queens, New York, is seeking new pajama donations through the end of November for children experiencing financial hardships

Gabriele Regalbuto By Gabriele Regalbuto Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Faculty, parents and students at a private Catholic school in New York are working strategically to collect pajama donations for children living in the local community who are experiencing economic hardships.

St. Kevin Catholic Academy, located in a Queens neighborhood, is collaborating with The Pajama Program, a 501 (c))(3) nonprofit organization, and Girl Scout troops to provide new sleepwear for children 12 and under, ranging in sizes from newborn to children’s XL.

"Our kids are very fortunate to attend a Catholic school," Eliana Montalvo, Academy Parent Associate event coordinator at St. Kevin, told Fox News Digital during a phone interview. "A lot of our older kids know that it is a luxury and privilege."

Catholic school in NY collects pajamas for kids in need

Staff, parents and students at St. Kevin Catholic Academy in Queens collecting pajama donations for children experiencing financial struggles. (Allison Murphy)

LACK OF SLEEP POSES CONCERNING RISK FOR KIDS, STUDY FINDS: ‘CRUCIAL ROLE’

The philanthropic initiative was born out of both a need for children’s basics in shelters and a critical lesson in empathy and giving for students at the academy.

Parents were notified of the fundraising effort and encouraged to spread the word to individuals outside the school’s community through a letter sent home with their kids.

"We basically just do the leg work of collecting the pajamas," Montalvo said. "We liked the idea that it stays within our local community. We know that it's helping kids that live in our area."

The parent-student collaboration has received around 50 sets of pajamas so far.

KIDS WITH INSUFFICIENT SLEEP COULD SEE SPIKE IN BLOOD PRESSURE, STUDY FINDS

sleeping child

Alexis Abate, a licensed professional counselor, told Fox News Digital that new, clean pajamas are critical for a child's comfort before and during sleep. (iStock)

"I will tell you that we are absolutely blessed and fortunate to have such an active APA," Allison Murphy, principal of St. Kevin, told Fox News Digital over the phone. "They are always trying to find things to do for not only the children in this building but children outside this building."

While pajamas are an essential and basic need, some children don’t have access to them. Alexis Abate, a licensed professional counselor and holistic mindset coach in New Jersey, told Fox News Digital over the phone that some children sleep in the clothes they wear to school.

Abate said that having to remain in the same apparel all day and night could make a child nervous and spike cortisol levels before bed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kids in pajamas

St. Kevin Catholic Academy is working with Girl Scout troops and The Pajama Project to provide children in need with clean, comfy pajamas this holiday season. (Reggie Casagrande via Getty Images)

She added that a new, clean pair of pajamas promotes proper hygiene and affects the quality of sleep.

"Getting ready for bed teaches kids that they can have a secure attachment style with their caregiver," Abate said. "It is a symbol of safety, warmth and being cared for. Having PJs in the home represents not only our basic needs but also predictability and stability. It's going to help with emotional regulations."

For those outside of the Queens community looking to have a greater collective impact, moms in the APA have opened an Amazon wishlist for interested donors. Pajamas purchased will be directly sent to Montalvo and kept at the school or church.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews/health 

St. Kevin’s invites local and national giving through the end of November.

Gabriele Regalbuto is a Senior Editor of SEO at Fox News Digital. Gabriele has a Journalism and Communications degree from West Virginia University. She has worked to produce content for newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms. At Fox, she has assisted in coverage of breaking news events including the 2024 presidential cycle, 2022 midterm elections, Queen Elizabeth II's death, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.