Surprising ways stress can affect your whole body

Stress, often considered a mental or emotional response, can have surprising and far-reaching effects on the entire body.

While it's natural to associate stress with psychological strain, it's important to recognize its physical repercussions.

In response to stress, our body undergoes changes in hormone and chemical secretions. Most of these secretions are produced by the adrenal gland, a small organ positioned atop the kidneys.

The hormones released from this gland serve multiple functions, including initiating the "fight-or-flight" response, regulating metabolic processes such as blood sugar levels, managing the balance of salt and water, and facilitating pregnancy.

While these hormones can be life-saving in moderation, their prolonged presence can lead to significant detrimental effects.

Cortisol, the primary stress hormone, primarily functions to inhibit processes that might obstruct the body's "fight-or-flight" response. To be more specific, it alters the way the immune system reacts and obstructs the proper functioning of the digestive, reproductive, and growth-related systems.

Stress is a complex foe that can have a negative impact on multiple parts of your health. It can trigger a spectrum of digestive issues, ranging from stomach discomfort and indigestion to conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Stress can also interfere with your eating patterns, episodes of overeating or undereating, which can contribute to fluctuations in body weight.

Beyond its digestive implications, stress can manifest in your skin, exacerbating conditions such as acne, psoriasis and eczema. Additionally, it can trigger allergic reactions, often leading to discomforting skin issues like hives.

Stress hormones, particularly cortisol, have the capacity to elevate blood pressure and promote inflammation within blood vessels.

The impact of chronic stress extends even further, encompassing your cardiovascular health. It's associated with an elevated risk of heart disease, hypertension and atherosclerosis. Stress hormones, particularly cortisol, have the capacity to elevate blood pressure and promote inflammation within blood vessels.

For women, stress initiates a reduction in the production of estrogen and progesterone while elevating cortisol levels. This particular blend frequently leads to erratic and uncomfortable menstrual cycles and can have adverse effects on both emotional well-being and libido.

In the case of men, stress prompts a decline in testosterone levels and an upsurge in cortisol, which subsequently translates to feelings of fatigue and a notable decrease in sexual desire.

When it comes to lifestyle interventions, physical activity is a top recommendation.

Exercise stands out as the most effective way to mitigate stress and lower cortisol levels.

Avoid responding to non-urgent emails and phone calls.

Consider taking breaks or practicing relaxation techniques to manage stress effectively.

Adopting a balanced, nutritious diet and steering clear of smoking, alcohol consumption or recreational drug use are fundamental steps to reduce stress.

Nonetheless, it's crucial to keep in mind that if you feel that stress is having a substantial impact on your health and overall quality of life, it's wise to seek guidance from a health care professional.

Drawing on your medical history and unique situation, a health care expert can provide personalized advice and solutions.

Practicing stress management techniques such as meditation and exercise, and seeking support from professionals, can help reduce these surprising and often detrimental effects on the body.