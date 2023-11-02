Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Surprising ways stress can affect your whole body

Stress can have a detrimental impact on physical and mental well-being

By Maeghan Dolph Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Stress, often considered a mental or emotional response, can have surprising and far-reaching effects on the entire body. 

While it's natural to associate stress with psychological strain, it's important to recognize its physical repercussions. 

In response to stress, our body undergoes changes in hormone and chemical secretions. Most of these secretions are produced by the adrenal gland, a small organ positioned atop the kidneys. 

The hormones released from this gland serve multiple functions, including initiating the "fight-or-flight" response, regulating metabolic processes such as blood sugar levels, managing the balance of salt and water, and facilitating pregnancy.

DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY MAY IMPACT YOUNG ADULTS TWICE AS MUCH AS TEENS, HARVARD SURVEY FINDS  

While these hormones can be life-saving in moderation, their prolonged presence can lead to significant detrimental effects.

Cortisol, the primary stress hormone, primarily functions to inhibit processes that might obstruct the body's "fight-or-flight" response. To be more specific, it alters the way the immune system reacts and obstructs the proper functioning of the digestive, reproductive, and growth-related systems.

Stressed woman at work

Chronic or excessive stress can lead to health issues and should be managed through stress-reduction techniques and lifestyle changes. (Cyberguy.com)

Stress is a complex foe that can have a negative impact on multiple parts of your health. It can trigger a spectrum of digestive issues, ranging from stomach discomfort and indigestion to conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). 

Stress can also interfere with your eating patterns, episodes of overeating or undereating, which can contribute to fluctuations in body weight.

Beyond its digestive implications, stress can manifest in your skin, exacerbating conditions such as acne, psoriasis and eczema. Additionally, it can trigger allergic reactions, often leading to discomforting skin issues like hives.

Stress hormones, particularly cortisol, have the capacity to elevate blood pressure and promote inflammation within blood vessels.

The impact of chronic stress extends even further, encompassing your cardiovascular health. It's associated with an elevated risk of heart disease, hypertension and atherosclerosis. Stress hormones, particularly cortisol, have the capacity to elevate blood pressure and promote inflammation within blood vessels.

For women, stress initiates a reduction in the production of estrogen and progesterone while elevating cortisol levels. This particular blend frequently leads to erratic and uncomfortable menstrual cycles and can have adverse effects on both emotional well-being and libido.

In the case of men, stress prompts a decline in testosterone levels and an upsurge in cortisol, which subsequently translates to feelings of fatigue and a notable decrease in sexual desire.

  • Woman sitting in the dark
    Image 1 of 3

    Stress is a natural response that your body initiates in reaction to various situations, especially those perceived as potentially dangerous or challenging. (iStock)

  • Woman running in the words
    Image 2 of 3

    Physical activity helps the body release endorphins, natural chemicals that act as mood elevators and pain relievers. These endorphins create a sense of well-being and reduce feelings of stress and anxiety. (iStock )

  • Woman with her head in her hands, sitting in front of her laptop.
    Image 3 of 3

    Practicing stress management techniques, including meditation and exercise, is essential to promote overall well-being. (CyberGuy.com)

When it comes to lifestyle interventions, physical activity is a top recommendation. 

Exercise stands out as the most effective way to mitigate stress and lower cortisol levels.

Avoid responding to non-urgent emails and phone calls.

Consider taking breaks or practicing relaxation techniques to manage stress effectively. 

Woman meditates at sunset

Consider taking breaks or practicing relaxation techniques to manage stress effectively.  (iStock)

Adopting a balanced, nutritious diet and steering clear of smoking, alcohol consumption or recreational drug use are fundamental steps to reduce stress.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Nonetheless, it's crucial to keep in mind that if you feel that stress is having a substantial impact on your health and overall quality of life, it's wise to seek guidance from a health care professional. 

Drawing on your medical history and unique situation, a health care expert can provide personalized advice and solutions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Practicing stress management techniques such as meditation and exercise, and seeking support from professionals, can help reduce these surprising and often detrimental effects on the body.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.