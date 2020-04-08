California nursing facility forced to evacuate after many staffers failed to show up amid coronavirus, officials say

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A skilled nursing facility in Riverside, Calif., was evacuated Wednesday after staff members failed to show up to care for residents, nearly three dozen of whom have been infected with coronavirus.

A total of 84 patients were being moved from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside after staff members did not show up to care for sick patients for the second day in a row, according to Riverside public health officials.

Only one of 13 certified nursing assistants showed up to work, prompting the county to send in nurses. For the 90-bed facility, 34 residents and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The county doesn’t know why employees failed to show up for work, Brooke Federico, a spokeswoman for the county’s public health agency, told the Associated Press. No one at the facility could be reached for comment.

Jose Arballo Jr., a county public health spokesman, said Wednesday morning that 40 ambulances were being used to move patients and that the evacuation would take “several hours.”

Patients were to be taken to different locations throughout the county. Receiving nursing facilities would close their facility to new patients, limit staff from working at other facilities and isolate sick patients to contain the spread of the virus.

Riverside County has a confirmed case count of 1,016 and 28 deaths.