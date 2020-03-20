California man who recently visited Disney World dies of coronavirus

A cancer survivor has reportedly died in California just days after he tested positive for the coronavirus and after a recent visit to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Florida.

Jeffrey Ghazarian, 34, died Thursday morning at a Pasadena hospital two weeks after he developed a cough while visiting the Florida theme parks, according to a report from TMZ.

Ghazarian began coughing while in Florida on Saturday, March 7 and flew to LAX on March 9, where he immediately went to the ER with a high fever, according to the gossip site.

His test for coronavirus came back positive on Friday and by the next day he was rushed to the ICU with his lungs 60 to 70 percent blocked with pneumonia. TMZ said Ghazarian was approved to receive antiviral medication, but the medicine was delayed and never reached him.

Ghazarian had a medical history that could have made him more susceptible to the virus, including asthma, childhood bronchitis, and testicular cancer, which he beat back in 2016, according to the report.

Ghazarian flew to Orlando on March 2 for a conference and decided to stay in town to go with friends to Disney and Universal. Both parks announced they would close on March 16 due to the growing pandemic until at least the end of the month.

“He suffered a lot and put up a good fight,” the man’s sister told TMZ. “We will miss our Jeff everyday but we are thankful for all the fun happy memories of the times we had together.”

