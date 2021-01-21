Butternut squash products recalled over listeria contamination concerns

A variety of butternut squash products are facing a recall over concerns they are contaminated with listeria, according to a recall notice posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website this week.

In a recall notice shared on Tuesday, Lancaster Foods, LLC., said it is recalling several of its processed butternut squash products produced in several states, including North Carolina, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Lancaster Foods has temporarily halted production of these items as the FDA and the company investigate the source of the issue," reads the recall notice. "Consumers who have purchased units noted above are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund."

No illnesses have been reported to date, however.

Listeriosis is a serious infection typically caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Listeriosis can cause a variety of symptoms, and some groups — namely "young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," per the FDA — are at higher risk of severe illness.

For pregnant women, symptoms of invasive listeria may present as fever or other flu-like symptoms, and can also cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In non-pregnant patients, symptoms often include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

A full list of recalled products can be found here.