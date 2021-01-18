Select pepperoni Hot Pockets recalled over complaints of glass, plastic in product

Nestle Prepared Foods is calling back more than 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets after consumers complained of finding pieces of glass or plastic in the product. At least one instance resulted in a minor oral injury, according to a recall notice posted on the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

The Kentucky-based company said it had received four complaints involving the not-ready-to-eat products, which were produced from Nov. 13, 2020, through Nov. 16, 2020. The product has a shelf life of 14 months.

As a result, the company is recalling all 54-oz. carton packages containing 12 "Nestle HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTER CRUST" with a "BEST BEFORE FEB 2022" date and lot codes 0318544624. 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.

UK CORONAVIRUS VARIANT DISCOVERED IN MASSACHUSETTS FOR FIRST TIME

The product was distributed to retailers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

On the company’s website, a recall notice noted that other variations of the product, including those that are packaged in two-, five- and 17-count varieties, are not impacted by the recall.

"The quality, safety and integrity of Nestle USA and Hot Pockets products remain our number one priority," the company said on its website. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The company did not specify what may have happened during production to result in the contamination.

Anyone who discovers the recalled product in their freezer should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. Those with additional questions are instructed to contact consumer services at (800) 350-5016.