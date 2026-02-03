Measles exposure risk identified at major airport and theme park, health officials warn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Health officials are warning the public of potential measles exposure after an international traveler visited several high-traffic locations in Southern California, including Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and the Disneyland Resort.

The traveler arrived Jan. 26 on Viva Aerobus Flight 518 at Tom Bradley International Terminal B, Gate 201A, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LADPH).

The department stated that individuals who were in Terminal B between 10:45 p.m. Jan. 26 and 1 a.m. Jan. 27 may have been exposed.

Following the arrival, the individual traveled to Orange County. The Orange County Health Care Agency shared the following exposure windows for Jan. 28.

Goofy’s Kitchen (Disneyland Hotel) between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure from 12:30 p.m. until park closure

A subsequent exposure was identified on Jan. 30 at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Woodland Hills, according to the LADPH.

"People who were at these locations during these times may be at risk of developing measles from seven to 21 days after exposure," the Orange County Health Care Agency said in a statement.

Health officials advise anyone who visited these locations during the specified windows to check their immunization status and monitor for symptoms for 21 days following exposure.

Public health departments in both Los Angeles and Orange County will continue to track potential exposure sites and notify individuals at high risk.

People should contact a healthcare provider by phone before visiting a clinic if symptoms develop to prevent further spread, experts recommend.

Fox News Digital reached out to county officials for a statement.

What to know about measles

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease. If one person is infected, up to 90% of nearby people who are not immune will also become infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Measles doesn’t only affect people who travel internationally — everyone is at risk if they’re not protected," said Dr. Anissa Davis, deputy county health officer for Long Beach, California. "The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated before exposure occurs."

Symptoms of measles typically include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a characteristic rash that begins on the face and spreads downward, per the CDC. An infected person is contagious for four days before and four days after the rash appears.

As of Jan. 30, there have been 588 confirmed cases of measles in the U.S. so far in 2026, the agency reports. This follows a significant surge in 2025, which saw 2,267 cases — the highest annual count in more than three decades.