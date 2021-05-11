Brazilian states halt AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women after death

Several Brazilian states halted AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations among pregnant women Tuesday after the national regulator, Anvisa, recommended an immediate suspension following a death in Rio de Janeiro.

Anvisa issued a statement late Tuesday, citing "constant monitoring of adverse events on Covid vaccines in use in the country."

Sao Paulo state halted COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women with comorbidities and Rio state suspended inoculations of all women, citing the Anvisa guidance, Reuters reported.

Brazilian news outlet Folha de S. Paulo reported that the health ministry was investigating a death in a pregnant woman who received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Rio de Janeiro. The outlet reported that with the AstraZeneca shots suspended, and a "lack of doses" in the Chinese Sinovac firm's Coronavac jab and few Pfizer vaccines available, expectant mothers "were left with virtually no option." The AstraZeneca shot is produced in Brazil by the public health institute, Fiocruz.

AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, though it noted to Reuters that clinical trials excluded pregnant women and those who were breastfeeding, and animal studies didn’t indicate "direct or indirect evidence of harm regarding pregnancy or fetal development." The vaccine is not yet approved for use in the U.S.