Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MEDICAL RESEARCH
Published

Bioengineered bacteria burst into synchrony to release anticancer drugs

By | The Wall Street Journal
Cancer cells.

Cancer cells. (iStock)

In a new way to inject drugs, researchers say today they can make bacteria that deliver regular doses of an anticancer toxin deep inside a tumor, usually beyond the reach of conventional chemotherapy. In animal experiments of interest to pharmaceutical companies, the researchers report today in the journal Nature that their genetically engineered bugs can shrink a tumor by directly delivering repeated, synchronized doses of an anti-tumor toxin.

To modulate the drug dose, the researchers engineered the anticancer microbes to grow or self-destruct based on the rise or fall of their overall population, through a technique called quorum sensing.

More on this...

The bioengineered bacteria burst open in unison to release the toxin. Not all of them die. The survivors grow and seed the next round of attack.

Click for more from the Wall Street Journal.