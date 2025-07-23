Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Health Newsletter

Biden's alleged Ambien use, Trump health concerns and MRI death

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- Safety tips after MRI accident

- Ambien under scrutiny amid claims of Biden's use

- Doctors react to alleged Trump health concerns

Health NL 7-23

Some of this week's biggest health stories covered an MRI-related death in New York, concerns about Joe Biden's alleged Ambien use and medical concerns about President Trump. (iStock / Getty Images)

MORE IN HEALTH

MEDICAL MIRACLE – A man's deadly brain cancer tumor disappeared after an experimental drug trial. Continue reading…

ATOMIC THREAT - Higher cancer rates have been linked to WWII radioactive waste in a Midwestern creek. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.