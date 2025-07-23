Ambien under scrutiny amid claims Joe Biden had been taking sleep drug

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Doctors are chiming in after Hunter Biden claimed that sleeping pills could have contributed to his father’s apparent cognitive struggles during the 2024 presidential debates.

Former President Joe Biden’s son made the statements during an interview with YouTube host Andrew Callaghan that was released on Monday.

When discussing his father’s performance in the first presidential debate on June 27, 2024 — which was widely described as "disastrous" and ultimately led to Joe Biden dropping out of the race — Hunter Biden pointed to his father’s alleged use of the sleep aid Ambien.

"I'll tell you what, I know exactly what happened in that debate. He flew around the world, basically, and the mileage that he could have flown around the world three times," Hunter Biden said during the appearance on "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan."

"He's 81 years old. He's tired as s***. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep. He gets up on stage and he looks like he's a deer in the headlights. And it feeds into f****** story that anybody wants to tell."

Ambien (generic name zolpidem) is a prescription medication for insomnia. It is intended only for short-term use, according to GoodRx.

Some of the most common side effects of Ambien include dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle and joint pain, and double or blurry vision, the above source stated.

The medication can also cause memory problems and grogginess during the day.

More serious and rare side effects can include hallucinations, "abnormal thinking and behavior" and "possible increased risk of dementia in older adults," according to GoodRx.

"By itself, zolpidem can cause a higher risk for falls, altered behavior and oversedation. If combined with other substances, the risks are even higher," the above source states.

"Zolpidem can cause daytime sleepiness, dizziness, confusion and slowed brain activity, especially when combined with alcohol, benzodiazepines, opioids or tricyclic antidepressants."

"Studies have suggested that even short-term use of Ambien may cause delirium and confusion."

It is recommended that people 65 and older "use extra care" after taking the drug, as it can cause an increased risk of falling.

Dr. Marc Siegel, senior medical analyst for Fox News, agreed that Ambien can cause confusion, hallucinations or out-of-body experiences.

"Ambien is not a great drug for the elderly for these reasons," Siegel, who has not treated Biden, told Fox News Digital.

However, the doctor continued, "We don’t have a verifiable source to be sure that this is true about the Ambien … He could have been taking anything."

Siegel also pointed out that Ambien is not a sedative, and if Biden took it the night before, it should have worn off by the time of the debate.

"And taking it right before the debate makes no sense whatsoever – no doctor would recommend that," Siegel said.

Dr. Michaela Robbins, a board-certified nurse practitioner in New York and founder of East x West Med, a hormone and longevity practice, has not been involved in Biden’s care, but commented on Ambien’s possible role in his alleged condition.

"It is hard to say without providing a full medical assessment, but generally Ambien use can absolutely cause the type of confusion that Biden appeared to experience," she told Fox News Digital.

"Studies have suggested that even short-term use of Ambien may cause delirium and confusion, and long-term use has been associated with an increased risk of dementia and cognitive decline, especially in the geriatric population."

"It is less likely to cause that type of impact in a younger, healthier individual — but for someone Biden’s age, medication-induced confusion is common, especially with sedatives," she added.

Overall, Robbins said, Ambien is recognized as a "problematic and inappropriate medication" when prescribed to older individuals.

"Ambien can be a really dangerous drug in older adults, especially when or if combined with other medications," she said.

"For someone Biden’s age, medication-induced confusion is common, especially with sedatives."

Every time Ambien is prescribed, it is recommended that the patient receives a thorough medical assessment and discusses the pros and cons with a doctor.

"From a longevity perspective, I believe there are better interventions to prevent or treat insomnia that have fewer health risks and lead to less mental impairment," Robbins advised.

Fox News Digital reached out to Joe Biden’s representatives and to Cosette Pharmaceuticals, the current manufacturer of Ambien, requesting comment.