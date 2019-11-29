Baby born at Charlotte airport after mom's water broke midflight

A Florida family welcomed their newest member in surprise fashion on Wednesday after the expectant mother’s water broke during a flight to Pennsylvania to see relatives for Thanksgiving. Nereida Araujo, who was traveling with her two children and husband, wound up giving birth to a baby girl at Charlotte Douglas International Airport during what was supposed to be a 20-minute layover, according to WSOCTV.com.

“I was sleeping and I felt like a pop in my lower back,” she told the news outlet. “I just felt like liquid and I woke my husband up.”

A passenger on board was able to help the third-time mom until the airplane touched down.

“Upon landing in Charlotte, American Airlines Flight 868 from Tampa, requested MEDICS due to a passenger who needed assistance,” American Airlines said in a statement, according to WSOCTV.com.

The baby was born shortly after 2 p.m., and both Araujo and her newborn, who they have named Lizyana Sky Taylor, were transported to a nearby hospital.

“I just want to thank them so much,” Araujo told the news outlet. “Everybody was so great. They’re like my heroes. It was an experience that I will always remember.”