HEALTH
Attacked in head: Man stabbed in skull with knife, almost loses left eye

Man reportedly in 'unbearable pain' after the knife attack

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
A man in India was involved in a fight — and suffered serious injuries to his skull. 

An unidentified 32-year-old man was involved in a knife fight in Raipur, Chhattisgarh State, India, and nearly lost his left eye, according to news agency Jam Press.

A knife was lodged in the victim's head, reportedly — hitting his cheekbone and severing muscles attached to his eyeball. 

Specialists at the Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital in India said a man was admitted on Feb. 5, 2023, in "unbearable pain."

Dr. Nidhi Pandey and Dr. Amrita Verma performed an X-ray and CT scan — and found the shocking result of the knife attack, Jam Press reported.

Doctors have managed to save a young man’s eyesight after a knife was embedded in his skull during a fight, according to Jam Press.

Doctors have managed to save a young man’s eyesight after a knife was embedded in his skull during a fight, according to Jam Press. (Jam Press)

The blade inside the man's head was reportedly 7 cm, or roughly 3 inches.

It was wedged right behind the man’s left eye.

The blade reportedly penetrated 7 cm, or roughly 3 inches, inside the victim’s head, smashing his cheekbone and severing muscles attached to his eyeball, according to Jam Press.

The blade reportedly penetrated 7 cm, or roughly 3 inches, inside the victim’s head, smashing his cheekbone and severing muscles attached to his eyeball, according to Jam Press. (Jam Press)

Surgery was necessary in order to safely remove the weapon, the Jam Press report noted.

The doctors managed to remove the knife and preserve the man’s eyesight.

Specialists at the Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh State, India, managed to remove the blade while preserving the patient’s eyesight, according to Jam Press.

Specialists at the Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh State, India, managed to remove the blade while preserving the patient’s eyesight, according to Jam Press. (Jam Press)

The reason for the fight is unknown, said Jam Press.

The man is said to be recovering well post-attack and surgery.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 