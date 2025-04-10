Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Health

Artificial intelligence transforms patient care and reduces burnout, physician says

AI tools 'shift the doctor-patient interaction,' allowing them to 'just talk and be humans'

By Kennedy Hayes Fox News
Published
close
AI technology used by doctors across the country Video

AI technology used by doctors across the country

With just one click, the AI technology begins transcribing the doctor’s conversation with a patient.

DENVER – Artificial intelligence is quietly transforming how doctors interact with patients — and it might already be in use during your next visit to the doctor’s office.

Thousands of physicians across the country are using a form of AI called ambient listening, surveys show. This technology listens to conversations between doctors and patients, creates real-time transcriptions, and then compiles detailed clinical notes — all without disrupting the flow of the appointment.

Dr. Daniel Kortsch, associate chief of artificial intelligence and digital health at Denver Health, said that ambient listening technology has made a big difference since his practice began using it in fall 2024.

WHAT IS AI?

"It really shifts the doctor-patient interaction, so they can actually just talk and be humans," Kortsch told Fox News.

ambient listening AI

Across the country, thousands of physicians are now using a new form of AI called ambient listening. (Kennedy Hayes/ Fox News)

At Denver Health, the physicians used an AI tool called Nabla. With just one click, it begins transcribing the doctor’s conversation with a patient — even supporting multiple languages, according to Kortsch. After the visit, it generates a summary that can be added to the patient’s medical record.

This healthcare innovation comes at a critical time. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the U.S. is facing a projected shortage of 57,000 to 72,000 physicians this year, which increases workloads and contributes to provider burnout.

HOW AI IS REVOLUTIONIZING THE WORLD OF MEDICINE

"We saw that our providers who used Nabla were working less at home. They had less ‘pajama time,’" said Kortsch, referring to the time doctors spend at home in their pajamas, typing on their computers.

For patients who may be skeptical of AI, tech companies are emphasizing that doctors remain fully in control, and that there is a system of checks and balances between physicians and the AI devices writing up patient summaries.

Nabla AI tech

After the visit, the AI tool, Nabla, generates a full summary that can be added to the patient’s medical record. (Nabla)

"Ultimately, the physician is still 100% in control of what happens and making sure … it is indeed the right thing that should be happening for the patient," Kenneth Harper, the Massachusetts-based head of Dragon Copilot at Microsoft, a provider of medical AI, told Fox News.

AI MODEL COULD HELP PREDICT LUNG CANCER RISKS IN NON-SMOKERS, STUDY FINDS: ‘SIGNIFICANT ADVANCEMENT’

There are currently 600 healthcare organizations — in Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Texas and Pennsylvania — using Dragon Copilot, Microsoft's ambient listening technology, according to a company spokesperson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The tool "promotes clinician well-being, increases efficiency, and improves both provider and patient outcomes through its fast, accurate, secure and intuitive speech and ambient capabilities," according to Microsoft. 

Artificial intelligence helps patient care

"It really shifts the doctor-patient interaction, so that they can actually just talk and be humans," Kortsch told Fox News of the AI technology. (Kennedy Hayes/ Fox News)

While AI is easing the workload for providers, Kortsch said patients are also benefiting from more direct engagement during visits. 

Looking ahead, Kortsch said Denver Health plans to continue expanding the use of this technology beyond doctors. Training is underway for nurses, psychiatrists, psychologists and physical therapists, bringing the benefits of ambient AI to even more parts of the healthcare system.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"People become doctors not because they want to write notes and fill out paperwork," he said. "It’s because they want that interaction — and ambient AI gives it to them."

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

The United States is projected to face a shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036, according to an estimate from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Kennedy Hayes joined Fox News in 2023 as a multimedia reporter based in Denver.